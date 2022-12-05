Study finds benefits of wind energy instead of fossil fuels on health

By replacing greenhouse gas and air pollution emissions that would otherwise be created by fossil fuel-based power plants, the renewable energy source benefits the environment, air quality, and public health. Almost 10 per cent of the electricity used in the United States today is generated by wind. A new MIT study finds that the health benefits associated with wind power could more than quadruple if operators prioritized turning down output from the most polluting fossil-fuel-based power plants when energy from wind is available. In the study, published in Science Advances, researchers analyzed the hourly activity of wind turbines, as well as the reported emissions from every fossil-fuel-based power plant in the country, between the years 2011 and 2017. They traced emissions across the country and mapped the pollutants to affected demographic populations. They then calculated the regional air quality and associated health costs to each community.