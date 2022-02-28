Study finds adverse health effects of Vitamin D2

A recent study suggested that while vitamin D2 has a questionable impact on human health, vitamin D3 could balance people's immune systems and help to fight against viral infections such as COVID 19. A collaborative study was done by the Universities of Surrey and Brighton in which researchers investigated the impact of vitamin D supplements D2 and D3. The study was published in the journal 'Frontiers in Immunology'. The research has taken on the activity of genes in people's blood for over a 12 week period. Contrary to widely held views, the research team discovered that both types of vitamin D did not have the same effect. They found evidence that vitamin D3 had a modifying effect on the immune system that could fortify the body against viral and bacterial diseases.