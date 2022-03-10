Study examines impact of COVID-19 on informal caregivers mental health

A new study has found that informal caregivers who provide intensive care at home experienced higher levels of depression and anxiety during the COVID-19 pandemic, and suggested that more support was needed. Those who reported feeling unable to provide care and dedicated more hours to caregiving duties reported more depressive symptoms and anxiety. Individuals caring for a loved one within the home also reported experiencing more depression and anxiety compared to those caring for a loved one in a healthcare institution, including long-term-care homes, and more anxiety than those who cared for someone in another household. Female caregivers reported greater depressive symptoms and anxiety while male caregivers exhibited a greater increase in symptoms of depression and anxiety over time. Researchers suggested that this pattern could be due to greater resilience among female caregivers during the pandemic through prior caregiving experience and better coping processes.