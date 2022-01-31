Study discovers unexpected benefits of fat in type 2 diabetes

A team of researchers has discovered how a cycle of fat storage and mobilisation allows cells to adapt to excess sugar. The study has been published in the 'Diabetologia Journal'. These results highlighted an unexpected biological mechanism that could be used as a lever to delay the onset of type 2 diabetes. Type 2 diabetes results from a dysfunction of pancreatic beta cells, which are responsible for insulin secretion. This impairs the regulation of blood sugar levels and can lead to serious heart, eye and kidney complications. In the 1970s, fat was singled out and the concept of lipotoxicity emerged: exposure of beta cells to fat would cause their deterioration.