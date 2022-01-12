Study discovers genetic pathways to understand obesity

A new study has helped to shine light on the genetic pathways underlying obesity which could help develop more personalised ways to help people maintain a healthy weight. The findings of the study were published in the journal 'Metabolites'. The work is the largest study of its kind looking at genomics and levels of metabolites - the molecules produced when the body breaks down food. It reports 74 previously unknown genomic regions that influence how people's bodies break down food into energy. The work was supported by the National Institute for Health Research (NIHR) Guy's and St Thomas' Biomedical Research Centre. The team behind the study were from the Department of Twin Research and Genetic Epidemiology, King's College London and the NIHR BioResource. The study involved 8,809 people who had joined the NIHR BioResource. The BioResource is a bank of individuals who consented to be contacted about research projects.