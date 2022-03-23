Students were given Rs 2000 each for commercial projects under EMC Scheme Anil Baijal in Delhi Assembly

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, while addressing Delhi Assembly on March 23 informed that the government has started Business Blasters Programme where students are given Rs 2,000 each for commercial projects under Entrepreneurship Mindset Curriculum (EMC) scheme.“School of specialised excellence were started which provides education in STEM subjects. Under Entrepreneurship Mindset Curriculum, govt has begun Business Blasters Programme where students are given Rs 2,000 each for commercial projects,” Baijal added.