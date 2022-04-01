Students should introspect whether they study or watch reels online PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 01, while interacting with students during the fifth edition of ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’ at Talkatora Stadium in Delhi asked the students to introspect themselves while studying online, whether they are actually spending time studying or watching reels on social media. “Students should introspect themselves while studying online, whether they actually study or spend time watching reels on social media. Whatever happens offline, the same takes place online. This means the medium is not the problem. Irrespective of the medium, if our mind is delved into the subject, then it won't make a difference in grasping things,” he said.