{"title":"Students raise awareness about eco-friendly Diwali through sand art in Prayagraj","content":" With an aim to spread awareness about eco-friendly Diwali, students of Allahabad University made a sand art in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh. They also encouraged use of green crackers, rangolis, lamps etc. \r

","publish_date":"Nov 01, 2021, 02:35 PM IST"}