Students must follow prescribed uniform in educational institutions: BC Nagesh

Speaking on the wearing uniform in schools, Karnataka Primary and Secondary Education Minister BC Nagesh on April 19 said that the students must follow the prescribed uniform in educational institutions. “Wherever uniform has been prescribed students must follow that. We have sent a circular that only uniforms will be allowed. Unproved things said about Tipu Sultan are not included in syllabus, 30-35 per cent part of related portion has been removed,” he said.