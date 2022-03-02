Students carrying Indian flag get easy clearance at Ukraine border

The Indian students stranded in the war-torn Ukraine are advised to carry the national flag for their safety. The students entering the Romanian border said that they got an easy clearance while entering the Romanian border. “We were easily given clearance due to the Indian flag,” a student said. “We made the flag using a curtain and colour spray. Both Indian flag and Indians were of great help to the Pakistani and Turkish students,” another student added.