Student network stages protest against Beijing Winter Olympics in Dharamshala

Activists of Students for A Free Tibet (SFT) joined the global protest with a symbolic photo action in Dharmashala on February 03 against the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics Games. India announced diplomatic boycott of the Beijing Winter Olympics after China made PLA’s regimental commander a torchbearer of the event. “I am representing all the political prisoners not only in Tibet but in all the China occupied countries. We are protesting against the opening of the Beijing Winter Olympics 2022,” Tenzin Passang, an activist said to ANI.