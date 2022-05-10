Student debt can jeopardize your cardiovascular health in early middle age

New research shows that adults who don't pay off college debt or take on new educational debt during their early adulthood to their early 40s have a greater risk of cardiovascular disease. The findings of the research were published in the journal 'American Journal of Preventive Medicine'. The individuals who repaid their student debt had better or equivalent health than individuals who never faced student debt, suggesting that relieving the burden of student debt could improve population health. "As the cost of college has increased, students and their families have taken on more debt to get to and stay in college. Consequently, student debt is a massive financial burden to so many in the United States, and yet we know little about the potential long-term health consequences of this debt."