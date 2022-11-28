Student attempts suicide due to ragging in Dibrugarh, Assam

A student of Dibrugarh University allegedly jumped from the second floor of a hostel building on the night of November 27 after being fed up with ragging by his seniors for the past few days. The name of the student is reported as Anand Sharma and he was residing in the PNGB hostel in the university. The victim’s treatment is underway in a private hospital and his condition is stable. A complaint was filed by his parents against five persons allegedly involved in the incident.