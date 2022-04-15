Struggling dwarf MBA graduate gets several job offers after MLA’s social media appeal

Despite being qualified, Ankesh was struggling to find a job due to his short height. Helping Ankesh, Gwalior South Congress MLA posted a video on social media in this regard. The video went viral on social media and the MBA pass out got several job opportunities. While speaking to ANI, Ankesh Kosthi said, “I'm an MBA pass out and wasn't getting a job because of my short height. Praveen Pathak (Congress MLA from Gwalior South) posted a video for me in this regard on social media. Within 2 hours I got calls from 35 to 40 companies and got a job in one of them.”