Strict action on operating vehicles against rules in Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot

In the review meeting of the Transport and Road Safety Department at his residence, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has directed the officers to take strict action against the owners and drivers who operate against the rules. The Chief Minister expressed that the State Government is committed to saving every single life by reducing road accidents. The Government is continuously working with sensitivity to prevent accidents. CM Gehlot said that the government is increasing the number of digital interceptors in the State for taking action against vehicle drivers violating the transport rules. He said that soon a state-level task force will be formed to reduce the accidents. During the meeting, the CM highlighted that all the transport tax collection centres in the state will be closed from July 1. Interstate tax with vehicles entering and exiting the state will be deposited online. This will provide convenience to the vehicle operators.