Strict action against whoever violates law Uttarakhand ADG

Speaking on the incidents of inter-community eloping in Uttarkashi, Vikas Nagar and other areas, Uttarakhand Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) V Murugesan said that action will be taken against anyone who takes the law into their own hand. He said, “Yesterday the DGP held a meeting with all the Superintendents of Police regarding law and order, especially the situation in Purola and Uttarkashi. IG range officers were also present in the meeting. In that meeting, all the Superintendents of Police were instructed that they have to maintain law and order at any cost. Action will be taken against anyone who takes the law into their own hands.”