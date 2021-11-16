Street hawkers fear losing livelihood after AMC imposes ban on selling non-veg food along roadside

Street vendors feared of losing livelihood after Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) banned stalls selling non-veg food alongside roads and in 100 metre radius of schools, colleges, religious spots. A street vendor said, "I have learnt about the ban on eggs carts, but I'm a sandwich seller and my cart was also taken." Another street vendor said, "How does it make sense to ban us and allow hotels. Won't the smell (of non-veg food) come from there?"