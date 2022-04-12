Strategic partnership between India-US built through shared interest, common values: Jaishankar

Following the conclusion of the India-US 2 + 2 ministerial dialogue, External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar stated on April 12 (local time) that strategic partnerships such as those between India and the United States are built on shared interests, shared values, and ongoing nurturing. “Strategic partnerships like those between India and US are built through shared interest, common values and constant nurturing. It's natural that each of us will bring to the relationship our particular perspectives, experiences, and priorities,” said Jaishankar. “How to ensure a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific was also on our agenda today. We spoke of developments in and around Afghanistan that have made their repulse felt well beyond. Our conversations also covered the recent happenings in the Indian subcontinent,” he added.