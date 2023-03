“Stop spreading hate…” Anurag Thakur hit out at Rahul Gandhi over his recent remark in London

Union Minister Anurag Thakur on March 10 hit out at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his recent remarks in London and said that Congress leader must stop spreading hate on foreign soil.“Congress should clarify its motive. Going abroad and defaming own country is the culture of Congress and Rahul Gandhi. Rahul Gandhi must stop spreading hate,” said Union Minister Anurag Thakur.