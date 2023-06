Stone pelting, violence in Maharashtra's Kolhapur over social media posts on Aurangzeb, Tipu Sultan

Tensions erupted in Maharashtra's Kolhapur following protests over an alleged objectionable social media status involving 18th century Mysuru ruler Tipu Sultan. Some organisations had called for ‘Kolhapur bandh’ in protest against locals who allegedly used Tipu Sultan's image with an objectionable ‘audio’ message on their social media profiles.