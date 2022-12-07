Stone pelting at India-Nepal border, Indians block suspension bridge

Nepalese side in Uttarakhand's Dharchula district reported an incident of stone-pelting on December 04, allegedly in protest of India's planned construction of an embankment in the Kali River. Angered by the incidents of stone pelting by Nepal and beating of Indian citizens by the Nepal Police in Dharchula, the border area of Pithoragarh district, the trade union on December 05 closed the suspension bridge connecting India-Nepal for movement. “We've told the Nepal administration to take action against stone pelters. If they're believing in false rumours then we'll try to clarify them by meeting them”, said Joint Magistrate Divesh Shashani, Dharchula.