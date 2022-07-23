Stone mining protest: Sadhu Vijay Das succumbs to injuries

SDM Bharatpur Sanjay Goyal on July 23 informed that Sadhu Vijay Das who set himself ablaze on July 21 has succumbed to injuries late last night. Sadhu Vijay Das did the act to protest against stone mining. “Sadhu Vijay Das (who set himself ablaze on July 21) was shifted from Rajasthan to Delhi for better treatment, but he succumbed late last night. Post-mortem will be conducted. Body will be taken to Barsana,” said Sanjay Goyal, SDM Bharatpur.