Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeVideos

Stone mining protest: Sadhu Vijay Das succumbs to injuries

SDM Bharatpur Sanjay Goyal on July 23 informed that Sadhu Vijay Das who set himself ablaze on July 21 has succumbed to injuries late last night. Sadhu Vijay Das did the act to protest against stone mining. “Sadhu Vijay Das (who set himself ablaze on July 21) was shifted from Rajasthan to Delhi for better treatment, but he succumbed late last night. Post-mortem will be conducted. Body will be taken to Barsana,” said Sanjay Goyal, SDM Bharatpur.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
The Family Man actress Shreya Dhanwanthary sets the internet ablaze with her bikini photos
Sanju Samson to Rahul Tripathi: Cricketers netizens believe Team India will miss against South Africa
6 times Janhvi Kapoor handled wardrobe malfunctions like a pro
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling hot in see-through dress, shares photos on Instagram
Rare photo of Gyanvapi complex clicked in 1868, see here
Speed Reads
More
First-image
ISC Class 12th Result 2022 date, time: Class 12th result likely to be declared TOMORROW at cisce.org
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.