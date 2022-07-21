Search icon
Stone mining protest: Sadhu Vijay Das is stable now, says DC Alok Ranjan

Speaking on Sadhu Vijay Das who set himself on fire on July 20 over the stone mining, Bharatpur DC Alok Ranjan on July 21 said that Sadhu Vijay Das is stable now. Sadhus have ended their protest on stone mining now. “Sadhu Vijay Das (who set himself ablaze) in Rajasthan’s Deeg is stable now. The Sadhus have ended their protest (over stone mining). State govt will issue a notification in next 15 days to declare it as forest area. Mines located here are old mines,” said DC Alok Ranjan.“These mines will be shifted and about 2,500 people who will be unemployed as a result, will be employed somewhere else. The state govt intends to make it into a religious tourism spot,” he added.

