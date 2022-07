Stone mining protest: Closing down legal mines takes time, says Rajasthan CM Gehlot

In the ongoing stone mining protest in Rajashtan, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on July 26 said that closing down legal mines will take time. “45 legal mines operating there. The seers demand that the mines there should be shut down but closing down legal mines takes time. A probe headed by a Principal Secretary-level officer started in the case. Those doing politics don't know that these mines aren't illegal.”