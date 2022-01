Stealth Omicron: The Omicron sub-variant capable of escaping RT-PCR test

A new sub-strain of the Omicron variant of coronavirus has been detected in over 40 countries and it can escape even the RT-PCR test, the UK has said. Apart from the UK and Denmark, cases of BA.2 sub-strain have been detected in Sweden, Norway, and India. Scientists in India and France have warned about the new variant, fearing it might outpace the BA.1 sub-strain. Watch the video to know more.