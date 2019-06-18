States should get Share in Central Taxes in Time CM Gehlot

Chief Minister of Rajasthan Ashok Gehlot recently met the Union Minister of Finance Nirmala Sitharaman in New Delhi to discuss various financial issues related to the state. In the meeting he requested the centre to give approval to proposals of several pending drinking water projects and ensure timely release of funds of the centrally-sponsored schemes. Gehlot said that as per the past practice the state's share in the central taxes should be released to the respective states on the first date of the month. The states have to make payments towards salaries and pension on the first date, which becomes very difficult. The Chief Minister further requested the Finance Minister that financial proposals of seven drinking water projects costing Rs 5473 crore should be approved at the earliest. The CM also asked the Union Minister to support the state's loan waiver scheme to help farmers of Rajasthan to recover from the indebtedness. He informed that 24 lakh farmers affiliated to cooperative banks had been given the benefit of loan waiver in Rajasthan.