हिंदी में पढ़ें
Logout
Sign In
Logout
GO
X
Latest News
Webstory
Photos
My Money
Videos
Explainers
India
Entertainment
Sports
Viral News
Lifestyle
Education
Business
World
Ezmall
Home
Videos
videoDetails
Statehood should be implemented in J&K: Farooq Abdullah
Jammu & Kashmir National Conference Chief Farooq Abdullah on March 16 said that the statehood should be implemented in J&K.
TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
KL Rahul
Ananya Pandey
Imran Khan
Popular Stories
More
'Have some shame': Taapsee Pannu trolled for wearing goddess Lakshmi necklace with 'revealing' dress
'Bring back Sanju Samson': Fans react as Suryakumar Yadav registers two golden ducks in a row against Australia
Weight loss tips: Make these changes to your daily routine and diet to lose belly fat faster
Malaika Arora says 'co-parenting is always tough,' talks about giving attention to Arhaan with ex-husband Arbaaz Khan
‘PSL Digital viewership is higher than IPL,’ claims PCB chief Najam Sethi
Most Viewed
More
5 times bride-to-be Kiara Adva...
Nia Sharma stuns in white frin...
Who is 'Orry' Orhan Awatramani...
Submarine INS Vagir commission...
From Amitabh Bachchan to Aksha...
Speed Reads
More
Bihar Board 12th Result 2023: Meet Ayushi Nandan, Bihar Board Inter exam science topper who scored 94.8%
BSEB Bihar Board Class 12 Result 2023: Check toppers list, how to download marksheet, direct link, all things explained
Bihar Board Inter Result 2023: BSEB Class 12 Result 2023 declared at biharboardonline.gov.in, link soon
Bihar Board Inter Result 2023: Alternate websites to check BSEB Class 12 Result 2023
Actress spotted roaming naked on road, placed under psychiatric help
Most Watched
More
DNA | Rahul Gandhi raises questions on Modi government at Ca...
Budget 2023: India to set up data embassies for digital cont...
Kanye West could be denied entry to Australia, Minister Jaso...
Holi: Top US official attends Holi bash with Rajnath Singh a...
Karnataka farmers invent ‘Tree Bike’ capable of climbing tre...
DNA Originals
More
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?
DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?
DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done
DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?
INDIA
WORLD
BUSINESS
TECHNOLOGY
SPORTS
CRICKET
ENTERTAINMENT
PHOTOS
VIDEOS
Partner site:
Zee News
©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.
Latest News
Webstory
Photos
My Money
Videos
Explainers
India
Entertainment
Sports
Viral News
Lifestyle
Education
Business
World
Ezmall