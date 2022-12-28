State assembly cannot pass law without consulting Centre on concurrent subject, says Kerala Governor

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan on December 28 attacked Kerala state government on Kerala state assembly resolution to remove Governor as chancellor of Universities. He said, “So far, I have not read the Bill. I have asked Raj Bhavan to refer it to our legal advisor, will take actions after studying the bill and after taking all the opinion into consideration, on a concurrent subject state assembly has no jurisdiction to pass any law without consulting centre.” The Kerala Assembly on December 13 passed the University Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2022 to replace the Governor from the post of chancellor in the universities in the State.