Defence Minister Rajnath Singh inaugurated the annual defence startup event ‘Manthan 2023’ in Bengaluru on February 15. “The environment that has been created in the country regarding start-ups in the last few years is no less than a boon for our youth. 7-8 years back, the number of start-ups in the country could be counted on fingers, but today their number is almost one lakh,” said Rajnath Singh.