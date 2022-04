Starcast of ‘Heropanti 2’ serves stunning look for promotions

Bollywood actors Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria were spotted at the Central Mall in Mumbai. Tiger was seen clad in a red coloured full-sleeved T-shirt, and denim jeans. Tara sported a crop top and skirt with abstract print. Both were spotted interacting with their fans. Directed by Ahmed Khan, ‘Heropanti 2’ will release on April 29. It is the sequel to Tiger’s debut movie ‘Heropanti’, which was released in 2014.