Star cast of ‘The Fame Game’ steps out in style for promotions

The Star cast of ‘The Fame Game’ were seen promoting their web series in Mumbai. Bollywood actor Madhuri Dixit in her ethnic black floral dress looked stunning as she posed for the cameras with her cast. Sanjay Kapoor looked dapper in red printed shirt underneath a blue shirt and denims. The co-actors of the web series also posed for the cameras. The series is all set to release on OTT platform on February 25.