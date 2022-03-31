Star cast of ‘Attack Part 1’ dazzles at special screening in Mumbai

B-Town celebrities attended the special screening of ‘Attack Part 1’ in Mumbai. The star cast of the movie John Abraham, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Rakul Preet Singh were present during the screening.Jacqueline Fernandez donned black short dress and accessorised it with gold earrings. Rakul Preet Singh opted for causal look with a pink top and paired it with ripped denim. John Abraham carried all-black look for the evening. Actors Siddharth Nigam, Aahana S Kumra and other Bollywood stars marked their presence in the special screening. The ‘Attack Part-1’ will hit the theatres on April 01.