Stampede at Vaishno Devi shrine killed 12, injured 15: President Kovind, PM Modi others react

At least 12 people were killed and 15 were injured in a stampede incident at Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday. The incident occured due to heavy rush of devotees on the occasion of new year. The incident happened near gate number three, outside the sanctum sanctorum of the shrine. Several videos of the incident were circulated on social media. President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and others reacted to the incident. President Kovind and PM Modi offered condolences to the bereaved families.