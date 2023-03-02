Search icon
Stage Set For Tripura, Meghalaya, Nagaland: North-East Election Results To Be Out; Counting Begins

Northeast Election 2023 LIVE: Tripura, Nagaland, Meghalaya Elections 2023 Results LIVE | LIVE updates. The counting of votes for the Tripura, Nagaland and Meghalaya assemblies will begin at 8 am. Around 62.8 lakh eligible voters, with women outnumbering men, hold the key to the northeast electoral contest. The three states with 60-member assemblies each together have 1.76 lakh newly eligible voters in the 18-19 age group and 97,100 voters in the 80-plus category, of whom 2,644 are centenarians. Who will win the election battle?

