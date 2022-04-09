ST Workers Strike: It was a conspiracy, Sharad Pawar had no connection with it, says Sanjay Raut

Reacting to the ST Workers Strike protest outside NCP Chief Sharad Pawar’s residence, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on April 09 said that it was a conspiracy and the accused will be exposed soon. “It was a conspiracy. Soon it will be revealed who was behind it. Sharad Pawar Sahib had no connection with the ST Workers Strike. Someone is trying to disturb the political and social atmosphere in Maharashtra,” said Sanjay Raut.