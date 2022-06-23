St Pauls Institute - SPICE records 100 pc placement for its PR class of 2022

St Pauls Institute of Communications Education aka SPICE, Mumbai, created a record in the placement trends of this academic year. The institute was able to secure impressive packages for all its Public Relations and Corporate Communication students by securing 100 per cent placements for their students.PR firms such as Adfactors, MSL Global, and White Marque Solutions selected SPICE students for their management trainee positions even before St Pauls Institute could approach them.