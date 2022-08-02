SSC scam: Sukanta Majumdar accuses TMC of denying charges, says Arpita Mukherjee part of party

West Bengal BJP MP Sukanta Majumdar on August 02 took a jibe at the TMC over SSC scam and said that Arpita Mukherjee is a political personality and is part of TMC. Speaking to ANI, Majumdar said, “TMC has been lying from the very beginning, Arpita Mukherjee is a political personality she used to be part of the political campaign of Partha Chatterjee & other programmes of TMC. They are trying to deny the charges.”