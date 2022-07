SSC Recruitment Scam: TMC MLA Manik Bhattacharya leaves ED Office in Kolkata

Amid the ongoing investigation over the SSC recruitment scam, TMC MLA Manik Bhattacharya left the Enforcement Directorate (ED)’s office on July 28 in Kolkata. The MLA was summoned by the ED over the SSC scam case. He was the former president of West Bengal Board of Secondary Education.