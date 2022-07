SSC Recruitment Scam: ED arrives at Partha Chatterjee’s residence

Amid the Enforcement Directorate (ED) probe on the SSC recruitment scam, the ED arrived at the residence of former West Bengal Education Minister Partha Chatterjee on July 22 in Kolkata. An investigation is going on over the recruitment scam. The ED recovered about Rs 20 crore from Arpita Mukherjee’s residence, who is a close aide of the former state Education Minister.