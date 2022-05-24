SSC invites applications for 797 non-gazetted posts for Union Territory of Ladakh

The Staff Selection Commission has issued a notification for the recruitment process for the Union Territory of Ladakh. The vacancies have been advertised by the Staff Selection Commission as per the Indents submitted by the various departments of Administration of Union territory of Ladakh. The Administration is going to recruit 797 various non-gazetted posts for the Union Territory. The applicants shall be the citizens of India and residents of the Union Territory of Ladakh. The candidate must be between the age of 18 to 42. However, relaxation in age has been provided in different categories including SC/ST, EWS and PWD. The filling of applications began on May 23 and the last date is June 13. Online fees of Rs 100 can be paid by the candidates up to June 15, 2022.