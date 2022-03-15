Srinagar: Restoration work of Bakshi Stadium in final stages

The restoration work of Bakshi Stadium in Srinagar at par with FIFA standard is in final stages. It aims to boost the sports culture in the valley. The stadium is very popular among people, especially sports lovers. But unfortunately in 2014, Kashmir valley suffered huge losses due to the horrible flood and Bakshi stadium was also damaged. The restoration work is being done by National Project Construction Corporation Limited (NPCC). The deadline for the completion of restoration work was January 2022 but due to COVID-19, it was extended. The authorities are hopeful to complete the whole restoration work before August 15, 2022.