Srinagar: Multi-coloured flowers on Almond trees attract tourists at Badamwari Garden

he multi-coloured flowers of Almond trees attracted tourists at a large scale during the Spring season in Badamwari Garden in Srinagar. As the Spring season almost knocks on the doors in the valley, the multi-coloured flowers on Almond trees attracted the tourists most. To promote the Spring tourism season, the government decided to organise festivals with different cultures and traditional activities in Badamwari Garden. A large number of tourists visited the garden and enjoyed taking the pictures.