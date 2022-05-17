Srinagar: JKCA conducts special trials for players at Sher-i-Kashmir Cricket Stadium

Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association (JKCA) conducted an open special trials as the COVID-19 situation normalised. It aimed to revive and promote cricket in the valley. Under the supervision of professional coaches, a large number of young cricketers from all districts participated in the selection trials at Sher-i-Kashmir Cricket Stadium. Due to the COVID pandemic, sports activities were hit badly and youths were mentally disturbed as they were confined in homes. As the situation normalised, the authorities decided to start a selection trial for all formats of cricket. These days Indian Premier League (IPL) is in full swing and few of the young participants participated in the special trials with an aim to join Indian Premier League. The administration is also making all efforts to help the players in joining the IPL.