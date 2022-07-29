Srinagar International conference to promote food industry with latest technologies

A 3-day international conference on interface between agriculture, food chemical and biological science was organised at Gandhi Bhawan Auditorium in Srinagar. It aimed to promote the food industry with latest technologies. It was organised by the Department of Food Science and Technology of University of Kashmir, Hazratbal, Srinagar and Association of Food Scientists & Technologists in Mysuru. During this conference, food scientists and other experts gave lectures including powerpoint presentations. National and international food scientists were also present and more than three hundred people participated in the conference. Day by day, the importance of food sciences is increasing and young entrepreneurs are adopting food processing culture at large scale. But due to lack of proper exposure and infrastructure they are facing different issues which result in food industrial units not developing properly. Such type of important conferences offers a platform to entrepreneurs, students and research scholars to exchange ideas and learn from the expertise of top-notch scientists from across the world.