Srinagar Help Foundation distributes food packs to needy during Ramzan

Help Foundation has come forward to help needy people by distributing ration and other grocery items during the month of Ramzan. The distribution was held at the main office of Help Foundation in Tulsi Bagh, Srinagar. Large number of widows, orphan girls and poor people visited to get the ration and grocery items which they need all over the year. Each food packet consists of 25 kg of rice and other basic grocery items like oil, tea, spices, detergents, hygienic items and hand wash that are required in the household. The pack given by Help Foundation is sufficient enough for a six-member family. The needy people lauded the efforts done by the NGO during the month of Ramzan.