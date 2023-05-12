Srinagar gears up for G20 tourism meet renovation work underway

Srinagar, once poised with the label of terror activities, is all geared up to host the G20 tourism meeting. The third G20 tourism group meeting is scheduled to held from May 22 to May 24, in the valley. Construction of new roads and several renovation works are underway as preparations are in full swing for the meet. As an initiative of the government of India to take G20 meeting across different cities of country, the third G20 tourism group meeting will be held in India’s ‘paradise’ city.