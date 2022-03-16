Srinagar 3 LeT terrorists neutralised in Nowgam area

Three Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists, who were involved in the killing of Khanmoh's Sarpanch, were gunned down in an encounter that broke out in Srinagar's Nowgam area. The encounter started between the security forces and the terrorists in the Nowgam area of Srinagar in the early hours of March 16.