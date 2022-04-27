Sri Sathya Sai Sanjeevani Children's Heart Hospital will give new life to thousands of children: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 27 said that Sri Sathya Sai Sanjeevani Children's Heart Hospital in Fiji will become a vehicle to give new life to thousands of children. “For an area where heart related diseases are a challenge, this hospital will become a vehicle to give new life to thousands of children. I am satisfied that every child will not only get world class treatment but all surgeries will be free of cost,” said PM Modi. Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually addressed the launch of Sri Sathya Sai Sanjeevani Children's Heart Hospital in Fiji.