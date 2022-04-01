Sri Lankans face long power cuts as economic crisis deepens

Amid the deepening economic crisis, Sri Lankans faced long power outages. The Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka (PUCSL) announced that a 12-hour power cut will be imposed in several areas on April 01. Sri Lanka has inadequate fuel to generate thermal power and water to generate hydropower. Sri Lanka's economy has been in a free fall since the COVID-19 pandemic due to the crash of the tourism sector. Sri Lanka is presently facing a foreign exchange shortage which has led to a fuel, power and gas shortage and has sought the assistance of friendly countries for economic assistance. India has facilitated $500 million credit line to Sri Lanka for fuel. Sri Lanka's currency has been also devalued by almost SLR 90 against the US dollar since March 8.