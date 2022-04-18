Sri Lankan protesters light up Presidential Secretariat building with ‘Go Home Gota’ slogans

Amid the ongoing anti-government protests in Sri Lanka following the economic and political crisis, protestors projected ‘Go Home Gota’ outside the President’s Office in Colombo. President Gotabaya Rajapaksa is all set to draft fresh blood in the council of ministers in the island nation while it has been learnt that the size of the Cabinet would remain small to ensure smooth functioning of the government.